Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,507 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

