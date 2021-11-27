Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $989,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

