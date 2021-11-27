Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Acquires 11,225 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,336.52.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

