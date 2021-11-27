Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 18,052 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 18,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 11,225 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $33,338.25.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $34,781.53.

On Monday, November 8th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 19,688 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $61,229.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,167 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $54,419.39.

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

