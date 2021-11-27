KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 84.0% in November

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,541,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYNC traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 67,148,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,463,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01. KYN Capital Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.04.

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

