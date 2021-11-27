KZ Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $5,336.96 and $7.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

