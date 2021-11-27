Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LABP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.53.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

