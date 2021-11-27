Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $662.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day moving average is $603.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

