Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 9,068 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

