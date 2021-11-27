Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 807.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 408,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 408,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE:STM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.