Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 935 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $201,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $234.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average is $227.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

