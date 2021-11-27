Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 100.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

