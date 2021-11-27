Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 3,064 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

