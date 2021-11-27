Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $246.57 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

