Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

