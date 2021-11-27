Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 982 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

