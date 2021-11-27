Liberum Capital Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,065

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($25.73) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($24.67).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

