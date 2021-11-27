Liberum Capital Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,065

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,969 ($25.73) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($26.86) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($24.67).
Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($15.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
