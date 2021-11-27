Liberum Capital Lowers PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 685

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 641.67 ($8.38).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 653.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 619.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.75. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 691 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

