Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,535 ($20.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,820.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,968.58. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a market cap of £347.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

