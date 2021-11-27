Liberum Capital Upgrades Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 950 ($12.41).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 946.71 ($12.37).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN opened at GBX 893.60 ($11.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 910.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 882.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 612.80 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88).

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.