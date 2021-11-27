Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$96.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$96.00 target price from research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

LSPD stock opened at C$69.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -35.83. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$65.41 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.92.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

