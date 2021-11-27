Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head-To-Head Survey

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%. LENSAR has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.29%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Liquidia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidia and LENSAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $740,000.00 288.69 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -4.78 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.92 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.85

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Summary

LENSAR beats Liquidia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

