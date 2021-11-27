Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.19.

NYSE:LAC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 56.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lithium Americas by 142.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 294,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

