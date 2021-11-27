Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

LOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,721 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.87. 188,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.22%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.