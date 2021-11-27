Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

LOB opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.22%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,721 shares of company stock worth $13,598,349 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

