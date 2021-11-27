Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

