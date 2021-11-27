Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $187,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

