$LONDON (LONDON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,006.00

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,006.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

