Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

