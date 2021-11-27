Lossless (LSS) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $28.68 million and $3.41 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00102382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.97 or 0.07416051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.31 or 1.00026872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.