Lossless Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

