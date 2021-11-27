Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

