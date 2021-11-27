Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

