Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Victoria’s Secret Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
