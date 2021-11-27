Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

