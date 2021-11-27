Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.81.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CE opened at $160.89 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

