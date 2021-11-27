Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

