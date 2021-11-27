Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

