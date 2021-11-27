LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

