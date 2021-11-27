LyondellBasell Industries to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.