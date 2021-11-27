Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.