Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Update

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter.

MFD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 31,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

