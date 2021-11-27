Maj Invest Holding A S Buys 6,697 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for about 1.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $102,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

