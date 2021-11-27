Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.49

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $32.75. Man Wah shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.16%.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

