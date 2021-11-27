Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

