Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.32 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

