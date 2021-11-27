Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

