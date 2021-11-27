Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.92 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

