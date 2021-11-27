MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.42 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $85.78 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

