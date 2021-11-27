Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 122,600 Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Huize as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huize in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Huize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huize by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUIZ opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Huize Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

