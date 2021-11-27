Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 33.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,138,750 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.58 and a beta of 1.57. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

